NEW YORK, Nov 21 –– Maurizio Cattelan’s viral artwork, featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall, has smashed expectations at a Sotheby’s New York auction, selling for a staggering US$5.2 million (RM23.5 million).

The piece, titled Comedian, made its auction debut on Wednesday as part of Sotheby’s contemporary art sale, according to a report published in The Guardian today.

Despite initial estimates of between US$1 million and US$1.5 million, the bidding soared past projections in a lively auction where cryptocurrency offers were also accepted.

“I never thought I’d say ‘$5 million for a banana,’” the auctioneer quipped as the price climbed during the spirited event.

The winning bid, placed through Sotheby’s China office, comes with an additional US$1.2 million in commission fees, bringing the total cost to US$6.24 million.

The buyer, whose identity remains undisclosed, will receive a banana, a roll of duct tape, a certificate of authenticity, and detailed instructions on how to display the artwork.

Comedian, which debuted at the Art Basel Miami fair in 2019, sparked global headlines with its original US$120,000 price tag.

The artwork’s simplicity ignited debates about the nature and value of contemporary art.

At the Miami event, the piece gained even more notoriety when New York performance artist David Datuna famously removed and ate the banana, leading to its swift replacement.

Described during the auction as a “viral sensation,” Comedian has cemented its place as one of the most talked-about artworks of the modern era.