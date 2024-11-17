MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 — Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday, the first contestant from Denmark to achieve the honour.

The 21-year-old dancer, entrepreneur, and animal rights activist beat out more than 120 contestants in the pageant’s 73rd edition held in Mexico City.

First runner-up was Chidimma Adetshina, a law student representing Nigeria, followed by Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, and Ileana Marquez of Venezuela.

Marquez, 28, had earlier made history as the first mother to be crowned Miss Venezuela.

After the 2023 competition included married, plus-sized and transgender contestants, this year’s featured women older than 28 — the cutoff in previous pageants.

Among them was Beatrice Njoya of Malta, who at 40 became the oldest woman to reach the grand finale.

The five finalists, Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Mexico Maria Fernanda Beltran, Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, Miss Venezuela Ileana Marquez and Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, pose for the jury during the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City, Mexico November 16, 2024. — Reuters pic

Adetshina was formerly a Miss South Africa finalist before she was hounded over a nationality row which forced her to represent Nigeria.

It was the fifth time Mexico has hosted the contest, which has been criticised for promoting outmoded ideas of femininity.

The pageant has sought to evolve and rebrand itself after being acquired by JKN Global Group, headed by Thai media mogul and transgender rights campaigner Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip.

In January, the Mexico-based Legacy Holding acquired a 50 per cent stake in Miss Universe. — AFP



