JOHOR BAHRU, March 16 — Students from Johor at higher education institutions in Sabah and Sarawak have welcomed the state government’s ‘Meh Balik Kampus 2026’ initiative, which helps lower their travel costs as they return to campus after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Abdul Shahid Abdul Muhaimin, 22, a student at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Labuan International Campus, said the aid was especially valuable for those studying far from home.

“As a student from Johor, I’m glad the state government hasn’t overlooked those of us studying far from home.

“It’s even more meaningful since the RM200 to RM400 flight cost can be spent on daily expenses for two weeks on campus,” he told Bernama at the Johor Students’ Breaking of Fast event at a local hotel recently.

Another UMS student, Nur Syafiqah Nor Hisam, 22, said the flight aid was crucial, as air travel is one of the biggest expenses for students in Sabah and Sarawak.

“For students, the cost is steep, not counting baggage and meals. The state government’s aid really eases our burden and encourages us to excel,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Johor Students’ Association (GAJ) president Muhammad Irfan Firdaus Md Fauzi urged students to fully utilise state support, including the RM200 Johor Students Incentive (IMAJ), free bus services, and flight ticket aid for those studying in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

“The aid isn’t just to cover daily expenses but also to encourage students to give back to Johor and contribute to the state’s community and human capital development,” he said.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the government allocated RM1.4 million for the ‘Meh Balik Kampus 2026’ initiative.

He said that for the first time this year, the state government is offering special flight aid for Johor students studying in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, in addition to free bus transport for those returning to campus.

Launched under Pillar 3: Young Johoreans of the Johor 2026 Budget, the ‘Meh Balik Kampus 2026’ initiative is intended to improve student welfare by reducing travel cost barriers, ultimately supporting the state’s human capital development. — Bernama