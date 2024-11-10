KOTA KINABALU, Nov 10 — An adventurous couple decided on a rather unusual and challenging spot for their pre-wedding photos — on top of Mount Kinabalu.

Chee Seng (@cs_cheeseng on Instagram) and wife Lilian (@lilianw.1023) hired a photographer to take photos of them all dressed up on South-east Asia’s highest peak (4,095 metres).

While Kinabalu is not as grueling a hike as say Mount Tahan in West Malaysia, it still requires a fair amount of fitness not to mention the other challenges such as getting hair and wardrobe done on that height.

Whatever planning went on behind the scenes, the end result was certainly worth the climb, getting the couple featured on Sabah Tourism’s social media as the agency’s pick of the week.

Chee Seng wrote a heartfelt missive about the experience, saying “There's no other place that I would want to take these pre-wedding shots than Mt Kinabalu as She's filled with such picturesque mountain terrains and beautiful scenic views which reminds me that love, is not only for the people we cherish, but for the Nature that we shouldn't take for granted.”

Take a look at some of the photos below:

Their photographer Leon’s work can also be seen on his Instagram @sesat_in_malaysia.