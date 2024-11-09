Stand the chance to win cars, motorcycles, smartphones, and prizes on the November 10 livestream*.

Special #JomLokal segment to spotlight top deals from homegrown brands during 11.11 livestream*.

First 11.11 sale where TikTok Shop offers platform-wide Free Shipping vouchers that are stackable*.

Enjoy exclusive free gifts and up to 80% off when purchasing from selected brand and products*.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — From now till November 11, TikTok Shop will inject RM11 million worth of vouchers into the ongoing 11.11 Mega Sale.

The Malaysian digital economy—and of course shoppers—will benefit from its biggest online sale of the year, as TikTok Shop aims to support sellers’ growth with a slew of special deals.

This includes giving away a car as livestream-exclusive prizes and offering TikTok Shop’s first 11.11 platform-wide Free Shipping vouchers that are stackable with other discount vouchers*.

“By providing our customers with exclusive deals and engaging entertainment, we enable businesses to be discovered and grow. Our stackable and platform-wide Free Shipping vouchers are designed to help Malaysian consumers maximise their savings, whereas our 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown will unleash the unique potential of social commerce in supporting the digital economy,” said Nur Aisya Rosly, Marketing Communication Lead, TikTok Shop Malaysia.

The TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown will culminate in a 4-hour livestream show at @tiktokshop_my on the TikTok app starting from 7PM to 11PM on November 10.

Viewers can engage with their favourite creators, including @khairulaming, @yang, @neelofa, @sallywhoo, @dearcarynn and @tulippetals.

Among the top livestream-exclusive giveaways that can be won are a Myvi, Honda Wave, Honda ADV 160, VIVO V40 phones, GB Gold coins, and more*.

Smart shoppers should stay tuned throughout the entire show as TikTok Shop will be periodically releasing up to 90 per cent off LIVE vouchers, as well as “Buy 1, Get 1 Free Gift” deals from Vivo, Goodnite, Laneige, Ogawa, Lancome, Offspring, and more, which will only be available during the livestream*.

Viewers will also enjoy a star-studded line-up of local artist performances, such as Ziana Zain, Aina Abdul, Ismail Izzani, and Aisha Retno, to name a few.

As part of TikTok Shop’s commitment to support homegrown entrepreneurs, it has dedicated a special segment, called #JomLokal Hour, during the 11.11 Mega LIVE Showdown to shine the spotlight on local MSMEs like Dapur Pak Amir, Shiffa Curry Powder, and Empat Beranak.

This year, shoppers would not need to go through the hassle of choosing the right voucher to redeem during 11.11 as the Free Shipping vouchers will be stackable on top of other Platform Discount vouchers and Seller Discount vouchers on TikTok Shop*.

The Free Shipping vouchers can also be redeemed on all purchases from any seller across the platform*.

Customers need only tap on the Free Shipping icon on TikTok Shop to collect an abundance of Free Shipping vouchers that are released every day across the 11.11 sale.

Through this innovative offering, shoppers can multiply their savings by up to three-fold via vouchers, especially when checking out Hot Prices on 11.11, which offers up to 80 per cent off on highly sought-after products from renowned brands, including Sony, Farm Fresh, Skintific, GB Gold, and others*.

Furthermore, those that spend at least RM30 in a single checkout on TikTok Shop via Maybank2u Online Banking or MAE card, will enjoy RM10 rebates and stand a chance to win up to RM1,000,000 during the 11.11 sale*.

For more information, please visit the TikTok Shop 11.11 Mega Sale page on: https://snssdk1180.onelink.me/BAuo/7op54py4

*Terms and conditions apply.