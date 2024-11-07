KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — A nine-year-old stray cat named ‘Baby’ from Malaysia won the world championship at the International Cat Show in Oslo, Norway.

The show organized by the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) last Sunday saw Baby charming the judges not just with her beautiful appearance, but also with her gentle behavior during the competition.

Baby — who was making her second appearance at the FIFe World Cat Show after the 2017 edition in Amsterdam where she made the finals —was joined by eight other cats representing the country in four British Short Hairs, three rescued strays, and a Bengal.

Baby’s entry into the international competition was part of Kelab Kucing Malaysia (KKM) initiative

The event is one of the largest cat events in the world, where over a thousand cats compete for the World Winner crown where only 34 will get the title in various categories.

Baby is owned by Shaharudin Shuid and Rooaida Mohd Darus.

“Baby is just an ordinary breed cat; we took her off the streets and have cared for her well ever since”, said Rooaida as reported by Goody.