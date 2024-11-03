KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Awang Ali Abdullah did not expect his unusual parking choice to become the talk of social media.

Awang Ali, 64, told Harian Metro said he had only planned to park the cars on top of his roof to make space for a tent for a wedding feast for his grandniece the night before.

Due to the lack of parking, he decide to have a crane lift up the two cars so they would be out of the way and he said it took only 30 minutes.

He said that over 1,500 guests attended the feast and many of them had decided to commemorate the occasion by taking pictures with the Proton Sagas as a backdrop.

Awang Ali’s grandniece Shahira Zamzuri, 27, said she had no idea what her grand uncle did as she was too engrossed in the wedding preparations to know the cars had been on the roof since last Thursday.

It was only when a family member had told her the cars were spotted in a TikTok video did she learn of the amusing occurrence.

As of press time, the cars are still on the roof and drawing family as well as nearby onlookers to have a gander at the cars and their impromptu parking situation.