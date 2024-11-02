SEOUL, Nov 2 — Viral Olympic shooter Kim Ye Ji has been appointed as Tesla Korea's first ambassador.

In July, the Paris 2024 silver medallist in the women's 10m air pistol captivated the global audience tuned in, stunning with her stone-cold glare in a backwards baseball cap, with her shoulder length hair slicked back and tucked in with and in a ponytail with her daughter’s elephant doll hanging from her waist.

Even Tesla, Space X and X head honcho Elon Musk couldn’t resist chiming in that it would be “cool” to feature her in an action movie in a reply to a viral video of Kim then.

세계신기록 클립 더 길게 따옴,, 뉴스에서 짤렸던 뒷부분이 더 미침... pic.twitter.com/Gn2nyIMnMF — 밤톨러 (@bamtolerate) July 29, 2024

She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2024

Apparently the fanboying led to the choice of Kim.

“The relationship between Kim Ye-ji and Tesla developed after Elon Musk mentioned her,” stated the Olympic star’s agency, Plfil, yesterday reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

“I’m very excited to work with Tesla, who have recognized me,” Kim said in a press release. “I hope to convey a positive message together with Tesla.”

The 31-year-old South Korean pistol shooter also shared the news on Instagram yesterday.