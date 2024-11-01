KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Malaysia Airlines proudly presents a showcase of its iconic ‘sarong kebaya’ uniforms — highlighting its evolution since the debut in 1963 — in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of its signature Kuala Lumpur-London route and part of its Heritage in the Skies campaign.

The special showcase will feature cabin crew wearing six distinct kebaya designs onboard selected flights from November 3 to 16. A special exhibit will also be set up at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 from November 3 to 14, allowing travellers and visitors to explore the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of all six sarong kebaya uniforms up close.

Malaysia Aviation Group group chief branding and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said the Heritage in the Skies campaign is more than a celebration of its 50 years of service to London.

“It’s a heartfelt tribute to our nation’s spirit and an opportunity to honour the enduring legacy of Malaysian Hospitality. As we commemorate this milestone, we proudly embrace the unity and pride that define our nation.

“This campaign not only highlights our rich national identity and deep-rooted values but also underscores our commitment to exceptional service. We are thrilled to offer this exclusive experience to our passengers and look forward to the continued growth of our connection with London and beyond.”

Malaysia Airlines began a new journey in 1963 with its cabin crew uniforms, beginning with a chilli red sarong kebaya featuring a traditional kutu baru bodice and nine pleats.

The year 1967 design introduced a striking earth-toned pattern, while the 1972 update incorporated batik motifs to mark a new era for the airline, and by 1976, the uniform showcased green, blue, and yellow hues, celebrating Malaysia’s natural beauty.

In 1986, the redesign combined traditional batik with Sarawakian kelarai defined as checkered weave patterns, a craftwork passed down through generations in Malay culture and Southeast Asia.

In 1992, Italian fashion house Gherardini added local floral patterns to the design. Today, the current kebaya, is recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful cabin crew uniforms.

Updating the Gherardini reiteration from 1992 with deeper hues of pink and purple, this kebaya melds bamboo and kelarai motifs with local flowers – champak, jasmine and hibiscus.

This infusion of traditional Malaysian flora and fauna with the art of batik creates a rich tableau that captures the essence of Malaysia.

The uniform’s intricate floral designs, paired with batik elements, reflect Malaysia’s vibrant cultural tapestry while offering modern functionality.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines invites passengers to join in this milestone celebration by capturing and sharing their experience on social media.

Passengers on board and guests visiting the exhibit at KLIA Terminal 1 can participate in this nostalgic journey by capturing photos with the crew and entering an exclusive social media contest.

To enhance this memorable experience, the airline will provide limited instax photo prints, courtesy of Fujifilm, as keepsakes for passengers on selected flights.

Passengers are also encouraged to take photos using their personal devices to participate in a contest, simply by posting their photos on social media, tagging Malaysia Airlines with the hashtags #malaysiaairlines and #heritageintheskies.

The most creative submission will win two return tickets between Kuala Lumpur and London. Visit the official Malaysia Airlines website at for more information.