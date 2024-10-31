BANGKOK, Oct 31 — Michelin-starred chef Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta is putting retirement rumours to rest.

She assured her fans yesterday that contrary to reports earlier this week, she has no plans to close her iconic Bangkok eatery Raan Jay Fai next year.

“I may be old, but I’m still very healthy and cooking up to 15 hours a day,” she told ThaiNews.

Jay Fai said the confusion started when a reporter casually asked if she’d thought about retirement, given she’s already in her 80s.

“I mentioned a project I had in mind, and from that single answer, stories just grew. Not yet. Next year I’ll still be in business. I won’t quit,” she was quoted as saying.

With seven Michelin stars under her belt, Jay Fai is far from stepping back.

She added that she has a busy cooking schedule lined up internationally, clearly showing that retirement isn’t on her radar.

At 81, Jay Fai remains a powerhouse, standing and cooking for up to 15 hours whenever her restaurant on Mahachai Road is open.

The celebrated spot, open four days a week from Wednesday to Saturday, draws foodies from around the world.

The unfounded retirement rumours even caught the attention of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who expressed her wish to visit before any supposed closure.

Jay Fai welcomed the idea warmly, saying she’d be “greatly honoured” to serve the prime minister.

“I fully support this prime minister because I see her as a new generation leader who can develop her capabilities very quickly,” she added.