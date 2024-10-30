KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — R. Yogash is a well-known figure in Malaysia as a senior fashion stylist, make-up artist, and professional saree draper today, but his journey to success has not been easy.

When he started 14 years ago, there was much stigma and disapproval from his family and society.

“It was quite difficult for me when I started out because of how people perceived it, since it involved women,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

He explained that detractors viewed male saree stylists as preying on women “under the guise of professionalism”.

“A man being part of it is seen as a taboo,” he added.

Such prejudice still exists today, but Yogash now has solid credentials after gaining recognition from Indian stars like Keerthy Suresh, Andrea Jeremiah, and the showbiz couple Radhika Sarathkumar and Sarathkumar Ramanathan.

Yogash explained that gaining trust and recognition took a long time.

“Even with many years in the industry, there’s still a question of whether this is acceptable and if it is safe,” he said, highlighting women’s concerns about having a man tie their sarees.

He recalled an incident during a saree change for a South Indian bride when her mother-in-law questioned if he was assisting.

“I simply wanted to complete my task, so I explained my professionalism,” Yogash said.

“I tell those who are sceptical of me to see my skills, rather than focusing on my sexuality.”

He said that his clients often relax and gain confidence as they observe his work, and demand for his services spread through word-of-mouth.

To Yogash, his clients’ safety and comfort is priority and he views the industry as a space where talent thrives, regardless of gender.

“As stylists, we must create an environment of respect,” he said, emphasising the importance of professionalism.

Yogash noted that male professionals in this field often have to work harder for recognition due to gender bias.

“I do get messages from some men asking for private lessons. The stigma is real and we need to break it,” he said.

Yogash said male saree drapers often have to work twice as hard for recognition compared to their female counterparts due to gender bias. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

R. Keevan’s interest in saree draping also comes from personal passion. He learned by observing family members and experimenting with styles.

“I see saree draping as more than a skill, it’s a form of expression and cultural identity,” Keevan said.

He aims to challenge fashion’s gender norms and create space for men in saree draping.

“Sharing my work on social media has attracted negative comments,” he said, noting the challenges of changing traditional gender roles in fashion.

Keevan added that the lack of male role models in the industry makes finding guidance difficult.

“Marketing challenges necessitate a strong online presence,” he explained, emphasising the importance of resilience.

Despite these hurdles, Keevan sees them as opportunities for advocacy and inclusivity.

“To build trust and allay concerns, I offer a multi-faceted approach,” he said, highlighting client testimonials and clear communication.

Fellow saree draper J. Thivyan has found advantages in being a male in this profession.

“One of the biggest is the ability to stand out,” he said, adding that his uniqueness helps him build a memorable brand.

Thivyan also challenges stereotypes and inspires others to break traditional gender roles.

To stay updated on saree draping trends, he learns from both traditional and contemporary experts.

“I also make it a point to attend fashion shows and weddings,” he added, observing styles in action.

Thivyan practises new techniques and experiments with various sarees and accessories.

“Saree draping is such a versatile art form,” he noted, emphasising the need for continuous learning.

Social media plays a crucial role in promoting his work and breaking gender stereotypes.

Thivyan has styled Kollywood stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and playback singer, Chinmayi Sriprada, and is regularly commissioned for saree fashioning works abroad.

He also teaches professional saree draping in masterclasses locally and internationally.

“Each trip introduces me to new cultures and styles,” he said, cherishing the opportunity to share his passion globally.

“I’m proud of the financial independence I’ve achieved through my craft,” he added.