KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Miss Universe Malaysia Sandra Lim Shue Hui is set to embrace the warrior spirit of Pahang folklore legend Princess Walinong Sari at the 73rd Miss Universe competition next month.

Lim will don a warrior princess outfit as her national costume, with handwoven songket as its foundation and meticulously-handcrafted sulam tebuk embroidery, which exudes both beauty and regality.

The costume, designed by local fashion designer Ezuwan Ismail, also includes a traditional warrior headgear and a sword, symbolising Walinong Sari’s courage, grace and prowess in combat.

Miss Universe Malaysia Sandra Lim’s evening gown, designed by Ezuwan Ismail, is dotted with glittery stars and detailing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

According to legend, Princess Walinong Sari chose to hone her martial art skills and protect her kingdom instead of marrying simply for tradition.

“I feel powerful wearing this dress.

“Through this costume, I want to show the world that a woman can be both fierce and graceful,” Lim said after unveiling her national costume and evening gown at Menara MYEG, here, today.

Lim, 23, is a Selangor-born actress, model and host who has starred in films such as Happy Dragons, Modern Dynasty 2: War of Others and a TVB series The Heir To The Throne.

Miss Universe Malaysia Sandra Lim’s national costume is inspired by the Pahang folklore character Puteri Walinong Sari, which shows her courage, grace and prowess in combat. — Picture courtesy of Miss Universe Malaysia Organization

She was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 after outshining 15 other finalists in early September.

Meanwhile, Ezuwan said sourcing authentic traditional materials for the dress was his biggest challenge as he only had less than a month to complete the national costume.

Since Lim had a knack for fencing, Ezuwan said he decided to draw inspiration from Princess Walinong Sari’s character to showcase a balance of beauty and strength.

Additionally, he has also designed an evening gown for Lim, dotted with glittery stars, with exquisite detailing.

“Bringing Princess Walinong Sari to life is an honour and I hope Sandra’s performance on the global stage will showcase Malaysia’s heritage beautifully,” he said.

Lim will represent Malaysia at the 73rd Miss Universe competition at Mexico City on November 16.