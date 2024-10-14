KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — It is a bit of a cliché but firemen saving cats stuck up trees is a tale as old as time though TTDI’s firemen had a slightly different challenge — a cat stuck in a flyover.

The TTDI Fire and Rescue Department put up a video on Friday (October 11) with the caption: “Menyelamat kucing tersangkut di bawah flyover Kampung Sg Penchala (Saving a cat stuck in the Kampung Sg Penchala flyover).”

No word on how the cat got up there but the domestic breed cat clung tightly to its rescuer as the dutiful fireman climbed up a tall ladder to reach the feline.

The cat did not stick around to mingle, instead quickly running off once out of the fireman’s arms.

Talk about gratitude (or the lack of).

Even if the cat was unimpressed, Malaysians in the comments chose to thank the firemen on the cat’s behalf, exclaiming, “I love abg bomba”, “Thank you for saving the cutie” and other expressions of gratitude that once again, Malaysia’s favourite men in uniform took time to be cat superheroes.