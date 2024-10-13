BATU GAJAH, Oct 13 — Kellie’s Castle isn’t the only attraction in this corner of Perak anymore.

Located just a five-minute drive from the historical Kellie’s Castle, next to the Silverlakes Village Outlets on Jalan Bemban is the Galeri Rumah Lat (Lat’s House Gallery), which showcases the rich heritage of Malaysia’s most famous and beloved cartoonist, Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid, better known as Lat.

Established to celebrate Lat’s remarkable life, the gallery features two distinctive structures: the main building, which houses his stunning artworks, and the Perak Malay Limas House that replicates the childhood home where Lat grew up with his siblings.

“We see about 30 to 50 visitors on weekdays and 300 to 400 on weekends, with overwhelming support from both local and international fans of Lat,” assistant curator Mohamad Zaki Mohamad Roslan told Malay Mail during a recent visit.

During public holidays, visitor numbers can soar to 1,000 per day, highlighting the gallery’s growing popularity.

“The visitors are all around Malaysia and there were also foreign tourists from Singapore, China, Australia and the United States, who are mostly Datuk Lat’s fans,” Mohamad Zaki added.

Here’s what you can expect to see

As you step into the main building, you’ll be greeted by an engaging timeline chronicling Lat’s life journey, from his early years to his illustrious career.

The timeline reveals captivating milestones, including the publication of his first comic book, Tiga Sekawan Tangkap Pencuri (Three Friends Catch a Thief), when he was just 13 years old in 1964.

Gallery Rumah Lat displays Lat’s original working desk which was used by the artist to sketch and draw cartoons. — Picture by John Bunyan

Visitors can marvel at Lat’s original working desk, a space where countless cartoons came to life, adding a personal touch to the experience.

Don’t miss the large illustrated backdrop reminiscent of Kampung Boy, perfect for memorable photo opportunities.

The gallery features three distinct exhibition areas: Lat’s World, Lat’s Collaboration, and Lat’s Homage, each offering unique insights into his work and impact.

In the Lat’s World section, you’ll find copies of his comic books, along with an impressive display of the numerous awards he has received throughout his career.

The vintage motorcycle gifted to the cartoonist by the New Straits Times, is displayed at the Rumah Galeri Lat. — Picture by John Bunyan

The Lat’s Collaboration area showcases merchandise from notable brands like Cadbury, Ayam Brand, dUCK, and Tupperware that Lat has collaborated with, reflecting his wide-reaching influence.

Lat’s Homage features tribute sketches from fellow artists alongside his old motorcycle gifted by his former employer the New Straits Times, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

Lat’s Homage section in the Rumah Galeri Lat displays various sketches by other artists in his honour. — Picture by John Bunyan

Visitors can enjoy an engaging audio-visual area where classic animations of Kampung Boy come to life, while the souvenir shop offers unique mementos like mugs, t-shirts, and tote bags.

There are many more exhibits on display, but to spell them out here would remove the element of surprise and delight at seeing it for yourself.

A visit to the Rumah Limas next door evokes nostalgia, as you step inside a traditional Malay-style home showcasing Lat’s simple yet meaningful upbringing.

The Limas House, which is a replica of the kampung-style home where Lat and his four siblings grew up, is also part of the Galeri Rumah Lat, in Batu Gajah, Perak. — Picture by John Bunyan

Inside, visitors get to see the living room, bedroom and traditional kitchen which showcase the simplicity of Lat’s life back then.

The gallery was officially launched by Sultan Nazrin Shah on July 8 last year and is currently managed by the Perak Museum Board and is still in the process of expansion with plans for a conference area and cafeteria.

Entry is free, for now.

The Perak Ruler also conferred the prestigious Seniman DiRaja (Royal Artist) award on Lat in July 2023, a testament to his enduring legacy.