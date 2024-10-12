GEORGE TOWN, Oct 12 — Celebrated clothier Kenny Loh opened his first solo exhibition here today showcasing his nyonya kebaya line to celebrate Penang’s Peranakan culture.

The Penang-born baba said the exhibition not only celebrates the traditional wear of the Baba Nyonya but is a symbol of the collective efforts to preserve and promote the rich community’s heritage.

“The nyonya kebaya is much more than just an article of clothing, it is a powerful cultural symbol that represents the beauty of the Peranakan heritage,” he said at the opening of his exhibition titled “Road to Unesco–Nyonya Sarong Kebaya” at the OCBC Premier Banking outlet at Beach Street here.

He said the nyonya kebaya tells the story of cultural fusion and artistry that was passed down through generations.

“It is my sincere hope that through this exhibition, we can deepen our appreciation for the craftsmanship and history behind the nyonya kebaya and inspire others to continue this journey with us,” he said.

Visitors checking out Kenny Loh’s contemporary take on nyonya kebaya at the “Road to Unesco- Nyonya Sarong Kebaya exhibition in Penang on October 12, 2024. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

A total of 18 sets of Loh’s nyonya kebaya designs, including modern designs to suit the young generation, are being displayed in the exhibition.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy executive councillor Wong Hon Wai who was also present, said that apart from Loh, the state will be working with other people to promote the local Peranakan culture.

A visitor takes a close-up look at the exhibits on display at the “Road to Unesco- Nyonya Sarong Kebaya” in Penang on October 12, 2024. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“This is a culture that is unique to us, you can’t find it anywhere else except here and Melaka,” Wong said.

He said Penang’s Baba Nyonya culture fascinate many foreign visitors and could be developed to attract more tourists to the state.

Kenny Loh (far left) explaining his nyonya kebaya designs to Penang executive councillor Wong Hon Wai (in grey shirt). — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Loh’s nyonya kebaya exhibition is open to the public during banking hours until October 17.