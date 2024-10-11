KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — KALAM: Confluence of Writers & Ideas, a community-driven literary gathering, is poised to become a major cultural highlight in Kuala Lumpur this November.

As part of the Kreatif KL Festival organised by Think City, KALAM celebrates creativity, diversity, and community through a series of literary events.

Scheduled to take place from 1-3 November, the event will bring together writers, intellectuals, scholars, publishers, and cultural figures from across Malaysia and the region to discuss the evolving literary landscapes and untold narratives shaping Kuala Lumpur and beyond.

KALAM’s programme boasts over 40 speakers from nine countries and includes 27 thought-provoking sessions. The main events will be held at Muzium Telekom, while book launches are set for Riwayat Bookstore and Mountbatten Café, and a literary exhibition will take place at Bartolo Lisboa Bakehouse in Central Market.

The line-up features prominent literary figures such as iconic Malaysian cartoonist Lat, celebrated Indonesian poet and essayist Goenawan Mohamad, renowned Cambodian spoken word artist Kosal Khiev, award-winning Philippine author and journalist Marga Ortigas, and acclaimed Singaporean novelist Jo-Ann Yeoh.

The event also welcomes respected international publishers Minh Bui Jones and Naveen Kishore.

Local writers will also be in the spotlight, including social historian Abdur-Razzaq Lubis, Sabahan novelist Ruhaini Matdarin, Orang Asli author Akiya, Mahua writer Ho Sok Fong, and Ipoh-based poet Jack Malik.

A special tribute will be held for the late Pyan Habib, a beloved figure in Malaysia’s literary and art scene, who passed away in June.

KALAM is supported by Think City and the Kreatif KL Festival, alongside valued partners including Goethe-Institut Malaysia, the Embassy of Brazil in Malaysia, Han Culture Centre, PEN Malaysia, Inisiatif Buku Darul Ehsan (IBDE), and Hikayat Fandom.

Curated by Pauline Fan, Hafiz Hamzah, and Roestam Alias, KALAM aims to contribute to the cultural, economic, and social vibrancy of Downtown Kuala Lumpur. This landmark literary gathering promises to light up the city’s cultural landscape with a rich exchange of literature and ideas.

For more information on the full schedule of events, visit the official Kreatif KL Festival website.