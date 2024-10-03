KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) is sponsoring 39 free 3D mammogram screenings, valued at over RM14,700, aimed at women from underserved communities in Subang Jaya.

The screenings are part of its ‘Beyond the Pink Ribbon’ campaign, which seeks to broaden the understanding of breast cancer beyond traditional narratives.

“This year marks our fourth consecutive year partnering with SJMC to raise community health awareness and empower underprivileged women to take charge of their health,” Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng said in a statement.

She added that the collaboration has yielded significant results to boost the community’s wellbeing.

SJMC said the 3D scans can more accurately identify abnormalities that might be missed in traditional 2D mammograms.

It added that increased sensitivity leads to earlier detection of breast cancer, which is crucial for successful treatment and improved outcomes for women, noting that many were apprehensive to undergo a mammogram, perceiving it as uncomfortable or even painful.

“As we celebrate our 39th anniversary, we remain steadfast in our support for the wider community around us,” Bryan Lin, SJMC chief executive, said in a statement.

SJMC said this year’s programme aligns with its ongoing efforts to combat the rising incidence of breast cancer in Malaysia, which has seen an increase from 34.1 to 38.9 per 100,000 population according to the Malaysia National Cancer Registry Report 2017-2021.

The campaign also aims to educate both men and women about their susceptibility to the disease, through various initiatives designed to promote actionable change.



