LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Fans were disappointed when Beyonce announced she had no plans for music videos (apart from lyric videos) but with her latest collaboration with Levi’s, maybe that will change.

Coincidentally the singer had recorded a collaboration with Post Malone on the track Levii’s Jeans so a partnership with Levi’s for the brands latest campaign is a match in advertising heaven.

The campaign sets out to reimagine classic Levi’s looks and ads, including a reinterpretation of the 1985 Levi’s ‘Launderette’ ad but this time Beyonce will be starring.

In a statement, Beyonce said: “My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride.”

As denim on denim has usually been seen through a male lens, the new campaign, she said, celebrates the iconic female perspective.

“I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honouring their strength,” she said.

Photos for the campaign were taken by Mason Poole, with Marcell Rév creating the visuals.