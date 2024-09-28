KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Usher in this year's Festival of Lights with the upcoming Barbie Diwali Anita Dongre 2024 with Mattel's collaboration with the celebrated Indian fashion designer.

As part of the Barbie Signature collection, the new addition sports a beautiful face sculpt to represent a South Asian beauty with a bindi, she also comes with a stunning signature Anita Dongre look comprising of a navy blue lehenga with floral prints with little birds and finished with gold earrings, bracelets and shoes.

Ready for Diwali. — Image from YouLoveIt.com

Tastefully accessories with detailed oversized gold earrings. — Image from YouLoveIt.com

The stunning motifs of the design. — Image from YouLoveIt.com

Matching accessories in gold bangles. — Image from YouLoveIt.com

And to finish it, dainty gold heels. — Image from YouLoveIt.com

The front packaging of the Barbie Diwali. — Image from YouLoveIt.com

The back portion of the packaging.— Image from YouLoveIt.com

While there is no official word on the doll's release from Mattel, several Barbie collector groups and websites have shared images with minimum information.

This wouldn't be the first time Barbie has released a Diwali Barbie, with the first in 2006.

The 2006 Diwali Barbie. — Image from Mattel

The Diwali Barbie doll was dressed in a traditional teal sari with gold detais, a pink shawl wrap, and traditional jewelry.