SEOUL, Sept 27 — In South Korea, where English education is highly prioritised, the costs of preschools offering immersive English programs are significantly higher than college tuition, according to a report by the civic group World Without Worry About Private Education.

According to The Korea Herald, the report said that the average annual fees for “English kindergartens” in Seoul reached KRW15.72 million (RM50,000) in 2023, which is 2.3 times greater than the average university tuition of KRW6.78 million.

In 2023, the number of English kindergartens in Seoul increased slightly to 333, up from 329 the previous year. The average monthly tuition rose to KRW 1.31 million, marking a notable 10.2 per cent increase from KR1.18 million. These preschools typically offer more than 60 hours of lessons each month, with an average daily teaching time of 5 hours and 29 minutes.

Most of these institutions, 53.5 per cent, are situated in areas known for their educational focus. The southern districts of Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu host the highest concentrations, with a combined total of 94 kindergartens. Gangdong-gu and Songpa-gu follow with 47 combined, while Gangseo-gu and Yangcheon-gu have 37.

Among the five most expensive English kindergartens, three are located in Seocho-gu, with the most expensive charging over KRW3 million per month — 5.5 times higher than the average annual university tuition.

These English preschool institutions cater to children aged 2 to 6, providing holistic English education across various subjects in an immersive environment, mainly taught by native English speakers. According to current legislation, these English preschools are classified as language academies rather than kindergartens.

Article 28-2 of the Early Childhood Education Act prohibits the use of the term “kindergarten” or similar names for these institutions, preventing them from officially adopting that title.