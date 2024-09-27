KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand has announced a 24/7 livestream at its hippopotamus enclosure that is home to the latest Internet animal sensation Moo Deng, a two-month-old female pygmy hippo that is dominating Thai social media and attracting queues at a zoo near the city of Pattaya.

There, you can gaze longingly into the hypnotic eyes of the pygmy hippo whose name means “bouncy pig” in Thai.

If Moo Deng is not enough to capture your rapt attention, however, the zoo also provides live streams of its other animal enclosures.

Previously, Moo Dent’s explosive popularity had moved the zoo’s director to express concerns over the lengths at which some visitors have gone to view or take images of the pygmy hippo.

Videos on social media showed some visitors throwing shellfish and even splashing water on Moo Deng to try to coax her out of sleep.