KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 225 — Volvo Car Malaysia has officially launched the Volvo EX30, its smallest EV and quickest Volvo vehicle ever. Being their entry-level fully electric SUV, the EX30 is their most affordable EV yet and it aims to take on premium compact SUVs like the Smart #1 and the incoming Zeekr X.

Volvo EX30 Malaysia pricing and availability

The Volvo EX30 is offered in three variants and here’s the official pricing in Malaysia:

Volvo EX30 Plus (Single-motor) – RM188,888

Volvo EX30 Ultra (Single-motor) – RM208,888

Volvo EX30 Ultra Twin Performance (Dual-motor) – RM228,888

The Volvo EX30 comes with a 5-year vehicle warranty, 8-year battery warranty, a 5-year inclusive service package and roadside assistance, and 5-year complimentary Google and data connectivity.

For now, the EX30 will be offered as a fully-imported CBU model and Volvo aims to commence CKD local assembly in 2025.

Volvo Car Malaysia offers two equipment levels for the single-motor variant of the EX30. The EX30 Ultra for both Single and Twin-motor variants get all the bells and whistles, however, the Plus model loses out on Park Pilot Assist, a 360-degree camera system, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

As part of their introductory offer, Volvo Car Financial Services is offering a step-up financing programme which starts from RM1,588/month and a variable financing rate of 1.88% for the first 100 orders. Malaysian customers can now place their EX30 orders via Volvo Malaysia’s online store.

Volvo EX30 key specs and features

The Volvo EX30 is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) EV-dedicated platform and it shares some similarities with the Smart #1 and the Zeekr X. In terms of size, it sits below the Volvo XC40 with a shorter wheelbase of 2650mm (XC40: 2702mm). The EX30 is 1550mm tall, 1838mm wide and 4233mm long (Volvo XC40: 1652mm tall, 1873mm wide and 4440mm long).

There are a total of 3 variants offered for the Volvo EX30 in Malaysia. Across the board, the EX30 will be equipped with the larger 69kWh NMC battery which offers up to 476km of range.

The two lower EX30 variants (Plus and Ultra) get a single motor driving the rear wheels which pushes 203kW (272hp) and 342Nm of torque. 0-100km/h takes 5.3 seconds, and it goes up to a maximum speed of 180km/h.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Ultra Twin Performance model pushes a combined output of 315kW (422hp) as well as 543Nm of torque. The AWD model can get from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and it’s also speed limited to 180km/h. With the added front motor, the range is slightly reduced at up to 450km which is still pretty decent and that’s 50km more than the Smart #1 Brabus.

The Volvo EX30 adopts a Tesla-style minimalistic interior and Volvo claims that this vehicle has the lowest carbon footprint in its lineup with extensive use of sustainable and naturally sourced materials. The dash features a large tablet-like display which controls the majority of the vehicle’s functions.

There is no instrument cluster or a heads-up display (HUD), but it still retains physical controls like the signal indicator stalks and gear selector on the steering column. The infotainment system is powered by Google with over-the-air (OTA) updates. If you prefer to connect your own device, it also has support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Instead of having speakers mounted on the individual doors, Volvo has moved the speakers into a single-piece Harman Kardon Premium soundbar mounted above the dashboard. As a result, the doors offer ample of cubby space to store your water bottles and loose items.

Despite being a small SUV, it features a host of clever storage compartments and it has a flat floor which is made possible with a dedicated EV platform. The EX30 has a 315L boot which is expandable up to 904L with the rear seats folded and underfloor storage utilised. If you need more storage, the compact EV also features a small frunk underneath the bonnet.

In terms of charging, the Volvo EX30 supports DC charging up to 175kW, allowing the car to be charged from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes. For AC charging, Volvo is only opting for an 11kW onboard charger across all variants in Malaysia.

Volvo EX30 available for public test drive this weekend

If you want to test drive the EX30 in Malaysia, Volvo has a public driving experience event at KL Base (former TUDM Air Base) in Sungai Besi. It is happening from Thursday, 26th September until Sunday, 29th September 2024.

If you’re interested, you can register your slot online on Volvo Car Malaysia’s EX30 microsite. There are 8 sessions per day, available between 10am to 6pm during the event days. — SoyaCincau