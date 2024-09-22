TOKYO, Sept 22 — Paradoxical as it may seem from an ecological point of view, Japan Airlines intends to ease the tourist numbers that typically flow into Tokyo and Kyoto by offering free domestic flights to other, lesser-known parts of Japan.

As of July, hikers preparing to climb Mount Fuji in Japan have not only had to remember to pack their poles and crampons, but also... a bit of extra money in their wallets. If you want to take the Yoshida trail — the most popular of the four paths leading to the summit — you’ll now have to pay 2,000 yen (RM58.40). This measure, which was only announced last year, was quickly put in place by the Japanese authorities to limit the excessive numbers of visitors climbing the sacred mountain, revered by people in Japan.

Japan is, so to speak, a victim of its own success. In 2023, more than 25 million foreign travellers visited the country. This year, in May alone, more than three million curious travellers came to the Land of the Rising Sun. And that’s just counting overseas travellers. Kyoto, for example, was visited by over 43 million people last year, including Japanese visitors. In short, the city is often overcrowded and has to contend with the questionable behaviour of some travellers who don’t hesitate to hassle the geishas, tugging at their traditional costumes for a photo. This past March, the city even raised the idea of banning foreign visitors from Gion, the traditional district synonymous with geisha culture.

Nevertheless, Japan’s tourist board is making no secret of its ambitions to increase the country’s tourist numbers, hoping to reach 60 million visitors a year. That may seem paradoxical, however, the Japanese authorities would like visitors to do more than just visit Tokyo and Kyoto. “There are still many little-known places in Japan that are left unexplored by tourists from overseas — I believe Japan has infinite tourism resources,” explained Ichiro Takahashi, head of Japan’s tourism agency, when announcing this ambitious plan earlier this year.

And the national airline could help see these locations better promoted. Japan Airlines has announced the possibility for international visitors to enjoy free tickets for domestic flights. And that’s an offer worth taking up, since the cost of the Japan Rail Pass soared by 65 per cent on October 1, 2023. This rail pass allows you to board the Shinkansen — Japan’s famous high-speed bullet trains — and travel the length and breadth of the country at a lower cost than buying tickets individually.

Of course, there are conditions for travellers hoping to take advantage of these free domestic flights. First, you need to book an international flight to Japan with JAL. In addition, you must add your domestic flight to your reservation at the same time to benefit from the free travel offer. For the moment, only travellers from the US, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Taiwan and China are eligible for this special offer, which will open on different dates for each country. — ETX Studio