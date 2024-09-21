PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 – Malaysia will be represented at the Global Bartender Finals in Amsterdam by Jason Dennis Dcruz from Te Amo after he was crowned this year’s National Champion at the 2024 Star Academy National Finals recently,

From representing the KL/Selangor region, he will now represent the nation in Amsterdam to compete for the ultimate title of Heineken’s World’s Best Bartender.

This year's showdown was the seventh edition of the Star Academy programme that is committed to raising the bar in the services sector nationwide by training and enhancing the skills of local bartenders.

One for the album: (top, from left) Ding, van Keulen, Heineken Malaysia trade marketing head Dcruz, Wong and (bottom, from left) Hulm Lim Tee Hong from La Primuer, representing Johor region and Wendy Hamsy Anak Jack Suji, from Culture City, representing Sarawak region. – Picture by Heineken Malaysia

Heineken Malaysia managing director Martijn van Keulen said that they were proud to announce that Star Academy has trained over 10,000 bartenders since its inception.

“Through these efforts, we’re not only helping local talents shine — we’re also elevating our food and beverage sector, boosting tourism, and supporting local businesses.

“This is how we raise the bar for the industry and build a culture of excellence among our local bars and bartenders.”

Heineken Malaysia managing director Martijn van Keulen and finance director Jimmy Ding. – Picture by Heineken Malaysia

Heineken Malaysia sales director Jimmy Ding said that 2024 was a record-breaking year for participation.

“We saw over 1,300 talented bartenders from across the nation stepping up and showing off their incredible skills and passion for the craft.

“At Heineken Malaysia, we believe that serving the best beers to our customers goes beyond the brewery, and that starts with us working hand-in-hand with our trade partners and bartenders.”

The 2024 Star Academy National Finals brought together fierce competition, with finalists hailing from Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, and Johor, judged by a distinguished panel of judges, including commercial quality manager Cian Hulm, commercial quality lead Wayne Wong as well as special guest judges – Star Academy trainer Gerard Anselm from Heineken Malaysia and Heineken marketing manager Joyce Lim.

Dcruz said he was incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

“A big thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. I can’t wait to compete in Amsterdam and represent the spirit of our region on the global stage.”

For more information on Heineken Malaysia’s Star Academy, click here.