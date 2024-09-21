LONDON, Sept 21 — There was a disturbance in the force for a Star Wars-loving family as they planned their vacation.

British soldier Christian Mowbray, 48, and his wife, Becky, a former soldier celebrated a new addition to the family on May 4, 2017 — otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

Their son, was fittingly named after one of the most famous families in cinema from the film franchise — and that was how Loki Skywalker Mowbray got his name.

The name that would eventually be denied a passport as officials ruled that the name was too out of this world.

For seven years, the name would not pose a problem — until the family of five planned a Dominican Republic getaway in October.

The trip would be first getaway the family have since 2014 due to the strict work schedule of the Mowbrays, reported Suffolk News.

With it being their first international trip since before their son’s birth, they needed new passports.

The Home Office, in charge of the nation’s immigration, security, and law and order, rejected the application for Loki Skywalker, claiming it couldn’t print “Skywalker” because of Disney’s copyright on the name.

The department then told the family it either had to change their son’s name or get permission from Disney to use “Skywalker.”

“We were not aware that this could be a potential issue,” said Christian.

“We understand that Loki’s middle name is copyrighted, but we have no intention of using it for personal gain.

“I understand their (the Home Office’s) position and reasoning, but I believe they need to recognize that modern names are evolving,” he said.

“I can understand if an adult changes their name for a ‘stunt,’ but this is not the case for a child from birth.”

He says his son was eventually issued the passport and the family’s vacation is still on.

Another UK family recently faced a similar situation for naming their daughter after a Game of Thrones character.

Southwest England mother Lucy said she needed to get Warner Brothers’ permission for her 6-year-old daughter, Khaleesi, to get a passport with the trademarked name.

The 39-year-old mom was planning their “dream” trip to Disneyland Paris when she got the bad news.

“I had a letter come through from the Passport Office, saying her name is trademarked by Warner Brothers,” she told the BBC.

“It was the first I’ve heard of such a thing — I was astonished.”