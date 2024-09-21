COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 — Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has confirmed that a flight from Oslo to Málaga was forced into an unscheduled landing in Copenhagen after a passenger discovered a mouse crawling out of her meal.

According to The Guardian, passenger Jarle Borrestad disclosed the incident on Wednesday, which SAS confirmed yesterday.

“Believe it or not. A lady next to me ... opened her food and a mouse jumped out,” Borrestad was quoted as saying in a social media post.

A SAS spokesman said the unscheduled landing was due to the procedures against possible electrical damage that rodents could cause on aircraft, adding that affected passengers were later placed on flight to Malaga.

The spokesman said the incident was “extremely rare”, and that a review would take place to prevent a repeat of the incident.

In 2017, a British Airways flight faced a similar predicament when a mouse was spotted onboard, resulting in a four-hour delay and a costly replacement aircraft. Such instances underscore the unusual challenges airlines can face beyond technical issues.