KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Countless memes dedicated to parodying and poking fun at Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) — the target of ongoing investigations over suspected criminal and deviant religious activities — and its various business ventures have taken over Malaysian social media.

On TikTok, one unusual video has risen to the top of the pile of countless video memes and stands out for featuring a group of topless African male dancers ‘advertising’ ‘Pasar Ikhwan’ in Putrajaya, before dancing along to a parody of the ‘theme’ music of the grocery store..

The video message is the result of a service offered on the website Rexgowishes that features custom video wishes from Africa, with different performers.

The greeting for ‘Pasar Ikhwan Putrajaya', is categorised as Africa White Tiger (Best) which goes for a discounted price of RM95, down from RM148.

Uploaded yesterday on it's official TikTok account, the video has drawn over 92,000 likes and shared over 77,000 times has also drawn over 2,600 comments, with the original subscriber to the service unknown.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching today reportedly said that the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is actively monitoring social media content involving GISBH, including viral praoparodydy music videos.

She said that among the actions that could be taken including removing the content.

The GISBH scandal broke earlier this month after Bukit Aman announced a massive raid on 20 charity houses linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, where over 400 child residents were rescued and nearly 200 people between the ages of 17 and 64 arrested.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a number of individuals linked to the company are suspected of involvement with a number of criminal activities from sexually abusing the minor to coaching them on how to sexually abuse other children, human trafficking, and criminal intimidation.

The police have since mounted more raids and arrests nationwide.

Perlis was the first state to issue a fatwa on GISBH after declaring the business group as deviant.

The group has been linked to Al Arqam, an Islamic sect that was banned some 30 years ago.