NARA, Sept 20 — A viral video showing a man kicking one of Nara’s sacred deer has led to public outcry and calls for increased protection of the animals.

According to Japan Times, the video, which surfaced in late July, shows a young male tourist kicking a deer.

Local police received over 100 complaints, with many asking, “Why hasn’t the man been arrested?”

“If a deer is killed or injured with a weapon, it could be considered a violation of the Protection of Cultural Properties Act,” said a senior police official.

Local authorities have responded by promoting respect for the deer, which are considered a national natural treasure and are revered as “divine messengers” at Kasuga Taisha Shrine.

“If a deer is killed or injured with a weapon, it could be considered a violation of the Protection of Cultural Properties Act,” a senior police official said.

“Since the deer can’t speak as to what’s happened to them, we can only take action if there is clear evidence of serious harm, such as broken bones or bleeding,” he added.

Authorities launched emergency patrols in the area, distributing flyers on how to properly interact with the animals.

Police officers fluent in English and Chinese used microphones and loudspeakers to inform tourists that harming the deer could have legal consequences.

Tourist numbers in Nara have been rising following the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to more incidents involving the deer.

The Nara Prefectural government has also installed electronic billboards at the nearest train station to Nara Park, warning visitors not to touch the deer unnecessarily.

“I petted the deer because I didn’t think there was any harm in it,” said a 50-year-old tourist from Taiwan. “Everyone around me was doing the same.”

A Nara Prefectural official said they are considering increasing posters and electronic billboards to raise awareness.

“The deer are wild animals, and we need to raise awareness about not approaching or touching them carelessly,” the official added.

Nara is a city in Japan, located in the Kansai region near Osaka and Kyoto, known for being Japan’s first permanent capital and is famous for its historic temples, including Todai-ji, and Nara Park, where the sacred deer freely roam.