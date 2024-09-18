KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Pandemonium erupted when American social media celebrity Darren Watkins Jr, otherwise known online as IShowSpeed — who has almost 60 million followers across his social media platforms — arrived in Malaysia yesterday to the excitement of his fans.

Chaotic scenes were the order of the day as the live-streamer broadcast his journey and the antics of his over-enthusiastic fans — resulting in him having to dodge unruly fans by taking shelter in a hotel at one point.

The visibly-shaken social media star at one point said, “Bro sabar! Chill out! Sabar!.. F**k bruh! Malaysia, I know y'all lit, but please just let me f*****g walk, that's all I ask!”

Having an entire mall chant your name in Malaysia is crazy pic.twitter.com/Kax4eyf9hG — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) September 17, 2024

“Y'all this country is crazy bro, y'all this country is crazy. They broke the camera too? Oh my god bro, nah bro!

“See chat, this is not how it... no bro! No!.. That's not the way man”.

Apparently, the out of control situation resulted in more than a broken camera — fans allegedly ‘broke’ an escalator too.

“They broke the escalator? They actually broke the escalator. In terms of like craziness, this might be, out of our whole tour, this might be like, number one. I think this is more crazy than the Philippines”.

IShowSpeed fans trap him in a building, break his camera and attack his car in Malaysia pic.twitter.com/9rTG4aVOd5 — Kick_Clipz (@Kick_Clipz) September 17, 2024

The live-streamer attracted hundreds of excited fans as he went about his activities while broadcasting it online.

The day's activities included stopping by Berjaya Times Square, heading to Petaling Street when he acquired a fake Rolex and tried nasi lemak before enjoying durians at Jalan Alor.

The truly overwhelming scenes gradually escalated before breaking point at Pavilion KL when he popped by Malaysian social media celebrity Nigel Ng's ‘Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger’ which forced management to close its shutters.

With almost 330,000 viewers on his live feed at one point, IShowSpeed chatted with Uncle Roger aka Nigel Ng via a video call as chaos erupted.

“In terms of craziness, out of the whole tour, this might be number one,” he said after gaining more than 82,000 new subscribers during the nearly five-hour livestream which also saw him on a late night serch for Ramly Burger, as advised by his fans.

On his Southeast Asian streaming tour, IShowSpeed began with a visit to Thailand before he made his way to the Philippines before his KL visit.