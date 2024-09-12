KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Entrepreneur and digital creator Khairul Aming closed his factory in Kelantan for five days and took his staff of 100 for a well-deserved break at a five-star resort in Penang, an annual practice the Sambal Nyet founder has been doing for the last four years.

In a post on Instagram, the generous Khairul revealed that all staff get to stay at seaview rooms at the resort, are given RM500 pocket money each for shopping, play at an escape park, and take part in sea activities such as parasailing, banana boat and jetski rides.

In addition, the staff were taken to George Town for some sightseeing and shopping before they were treated to a nasi kandar lunch and later, Arabic food for dinner.

“During our company trips, we don’t hold meetings, discussions or talk about KPIs. Everyone just comes to have fun, relax and rest,” he said in a voiceover on his Instagram post.

His posts drew positive comments from viewers, with one viewer saying he was the best employer in the world.

Others said they would never leave a company like his as no other company offered benefits like this.

Another person remarked, “Now this is a real vacation — no team-building, no cultural nights, and no pointless performances.”