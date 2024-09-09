LONDON, Sept 9 — Elon Musk may just be the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to a new global wealth report.

The 53-year-old is currently the world's richest person with a net worth of US$251 billion (RM1.96 trillion), according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Informa Connect Academy however reveals that Musk's wealth has been growing at a staggering average rate of 110 per cent a year — meaning that should theTesla CEO's wealth continues to climb at the same rate, he could be crowned the world's first trillionaire within the next three years.

The “2024 Trillion Dollar Club” report puts Musk's Tesla business at a market value of $669.3billion (RM2.9 trillion), with an impressive growth rate of 173.3 per cent according to Informa, which means Tesla alone could exceed US$1trillion (RM4.37 trillion) by as early as next year.

Guatam Adani from India would be second in line to achieve trillionaire status after Musk in 2028, if his annual growth remains at 123 per cent, reported UK's Mail Online.

Tech firm Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, and Indonesian energy and mining mogul Prajogo Pangetsu are also predicted to become trillionaires by 2028.

The world's third richest person in LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, worth around US$200billion (RM873.4 billion) today is also on track to join the club of elites along with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.