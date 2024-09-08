BALTIMORE, Sept 8 — Mr Greedy, a celebrated African penguin known for his remarkable reproductive success, has died at the Maryland Zoo in the United States.

At 33 years old, he was the oldest penguin at the zoo and a cornerstone of its Penguin Coast exhibit, which boasts the largest colony of endangered African penguins in North America, but was euthanised due to age-related health issues.

“This one bird was incredibly important to the continued existence of African penguins throughout the world.

“It’s tough to lose an animal who has been such a welcome presence at our Zoo for three decades, but all of us are proud that he is survived by five generations of offspring,”Jen Kottyan, Maryland Zoo’s bird curator and programme leader of the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, said in a September 5 article on the zoo’s website.

According to the zoo, Mr Greedy who was registered as penguin number 821, outlived the median life expectancy of African penguins which is 18 years for both males and females, and fathered 230 chicks through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums African Penguin Species Survival Plan.

The African Penguin Species Survival Plan, designed to preserve the species’ genetic diversity, was significantly bolstered by Mr Greedy’s contributions through successful breeding partnerships.

He is survived by his mate, nicknamed Mrs Greedy – penguin number 832 – who is also 33 and is now the oldest of their species at the zoo and may be paired with a new partner if needed.

In a separate news report, The Washington Post noted that Mr Greedy lived through five US presidential administrations, the release of the iPhone and the TV debut of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

Kottyan said Mr Greedy earned the moniker when he first arrived at the zoo and was observed aggressively collecting nesting material and fish from the other birds.

“He was a go-getter,” she told The Washington Post, adding that penguin number 832 who was paired with Mr Greedy was given the name Mrs Greedy for being “guilty by association.”

Despite Mr Greedy’s death, the African Penguin Species Survival Plan remains hopeful for the future, with potential plans to send eggs from the program back to Africa to aid in conservation efforts.



