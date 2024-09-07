KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Sabah Tourism Board and Sarawak Tourism Board are collaborating on a campaign ‘Discover Borneo: Malaysia’s Favourite Destination,’ currently happening at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair Kuala Lumpur 2024.

Previously Matta had announced Sabah and Sarawak, as One Borneo, as Malaysia’s favourite destinations for the fair.

Present at the campaign’s launch was Sabah Tourism Minister Datuk Christina Liew and Sarawak Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said in a statement, “Sarawak’s collaboration with the Sabah

Tourism Board is not just about promoting tourism; it is about sharing the heart and soul of Borneo with the world.”

Expect tour packages and attractive deals, as well as interesting activities at Matta Fair, which is running from September 6 to 8 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) on Jalan Dutamas.