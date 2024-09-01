KUALA PERLIS, Sept 1 — The long boat race in Kuala Perlis, a tradition of the Kuala Perlis Water Fest since the 1960s, inspired Wahab Abdullah, 63, to become an expert in producing these boats for the traditional event.

Wahab, a boat builder with over 20 years experience, said that he specialised in producing lighter long boats thanks to his highly skilled woodcraft, which made him very popular to villagers in Kampung Pulau Ketam here who enjoyed participating in the traditional race.

“The difference about my boats is that I make them in detail and neatly with my woodcraft skills, which not many boat builders have mastered,” he told Bernama at Kampung Pulau Ketam here recently.

Wahab said he did not use any nails but relied on joints to ensure the strength of the boat, which can reach up to 15 metres and can sit between 12 to 14 rowers.

“If you use nails, the boat will rust and decay quickly, so I use wood joints, which can last more than four years if you store the boats after the race,” he said, adding that various types of wood can be used, although he preferred mendarah wood as it was lighter and softer material.

It takes about a month to complete a long boat and he would usually charge about RM6,500 to make one, Wahab shared.

“The long boat will be adorned with suitable themes so that it will look attractive for the race in September and the villagers in Kampung Pulau Ketam will hold a feast before the race the next day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kangar Municipal Councilor Shukor Shariff said that the 2024 Kuala Perlis Water Fest will take place from Sept 13 to 15, with 15 villages, including Kampung Pulau Ketam, participating in the long boat race. — Bernama