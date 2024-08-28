PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — The Proton e.MAS 7 will join the Merdeka Day parade at Putrajaya this Saturday, 31 August. This will mark the first public appearance of the national automaker’s first production EV following its recent preview event.

However, the unit that will appear at the Merdeka Day parade is still camouflaged albeit with a new wrapping. While the new cover still features greetings in multiple languages similar to the one on the units at the e.MAS 7 preview event earlier this month, Proton has made some tweaks by adding colours that are meant to represent Jalur Gemilang.

The Proton e.MAS 7 with a new Jalur Gemilang themed wrap. — SOYACINCAU

Proton e.MAS 7 will not be alone on Merdeka Day

This is because Proton will bring 24 other cars from its stable to join the parade. Proton’s Merdeka Day parade convoy will feature almost all models that it has produced for the past 40 years ranging from the original Proton Saga up to the newly launched 2025 Proton X70.

The Proton e.MAS 7 is currently going through a variety of testing programmes that cover durability, charging, driving, and software. — SOYACINCAU

Proton e.MAS7 is currently under testing

The national automaker said that these test cars are currently going through a variety of testing programmes that cover durability, charging, driving, and software. Co-developed with Geely, the new e.MAS 7 will be launched into the market this December.

The first wrap with greetings in multiple languages at the e.MAS 7 preview event earlier this month, — SOYACINCAU

Despite the similarities with Geely Galaxy E5 since both of these EVs came from the same development project, e.MAS 7 will be heavily localised for the Malaysian market. Details are still scarce at the moment but we were told that the EV will receive localised telematics services that include navigation, vehicle control, and Charge Point Operators integration.

In addition to that, Proton is also working on the e.MAS Super App is not only for the e.MAS 7 but will also support future e.MAS models. The new app will have a similar nature to the Hello Smart app for Smart #1 and Smart #3. — SOYACINCAU