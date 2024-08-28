KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The bustling metropolis of Kuala Lumpur is not only known for its iconic buildings but also for its food and beverage (F&B) outlets offering a diverse range of dishes to satisfy the palates of people from all walks of life.

From the delicious fare offered by roadside stalls to fine dining at prestigious restaurants, the culinary offerings reflect the rich culture and heritage of the nation.

Nasi Lemak Tanglin

Located about a kilometre from KL Bird Park, this food court is a must-visit spot for either breakfast or lunch. Not only is the food here delicious, the atmosphere here is serene too and buskers are at hand to provide live music

It has six food stalls, the most popular one being Nasi Lemak Tanglin, its origins going back to 1948. Its nasi lemak recipe, apparently, has remained unchanged over the years, with the sambal — a perfect balance of spiciness, sweetness and tanginess — winning the hearts of those who love local fare.

M. Faisol Abdullah, 28, a traveller from Kedah, said he did not mind queuing up early in the morning to try out the ‘viral’ dish.

“It was well worth the time and money spent,” he said, adding, “The best item here (Tanglin Food Court) is definitely the nasi lemak at Nasi Lemak Tanglin, which comes with a choice of chicken rendang and beef, but if you’re in the mood for something more filling, there’s also nasi campur (rice served with various side dishes),” he said when met by Bernama recently.

Luck Bros Kopi

No visit to Central Market Kuala Lumpur is complete without stopping by for a cup of coffee at Luck Bros Kopi, set against the backdrop of the Merdeka 118 Tower, which offers a variety of coffee like Luck Bros White Coffee, Kopi Kaw Kaw, Kopi O Kaw Kaw, Kopi C Kaw Kaw and Kopi Cincau Kaw Kaw.

The food menu here offers typical kopitiam fare, including toast and steamed buns served with salted egg sauce as well as the must-try combination of lontong and creamy coconut milk-based gravy.

This cafe is Instagram-worthy with its classic decor and relaxing ambience. It is a popular spot for youths to hang out and take attractive photos to post on social media.

ARAS Restaurant Menara KL

Ever dreamed of enjoying a buffet while taking in the stunning 360-degree view of the city? ARAS Restaurant Menara KL can make that dream a reality.

Its chef de cuisine Yasir Omar said the revolving restaurant, perched at 282 metres high, not only offers a memorable dining experience but also serves over 70 international, local and vegetarian dishes. Its signature dishes include serawa durian, a dessert made from fresh durian puree and other ingredients.

“Customers can enjoy a variety of food here and we offer different dishes daily. Our dishes include nasi biryani, Hainanese chicken rice and mee rebus,” he said.

Padangs on Wheels

You don’t need to travel far to try authentic Minang cuisine as you can find nasi padang and a wide selection of Minang-style dishes at affordable prices right in the heart of the capital.

Their spicy sambal adds a tantalising kick to the meal without being overly fiery, making it enjoyable even for those who prefer less spicy food.

The drink options, such as their refreshing iced lime juice, are perfect for quenching thirst and rejuvenating the body.

Fly Me to KL

Located on the 37th floor of Concorde Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, this restaurant operates daily from noon to 11pm and offers a variety of special dishes including Italian cuisine like Wild Forest Fungi Risotto, a perfectly cooked creamy risotto with the rich taste of wild mushrooms.

It offers a panoramic view of the city, allowing visitors to gaze at three iconic landmarks: the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower and Merdeka 118 Tower. — Bernama