PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — Get ready for a mesmerising visually immersive experience where AI-crafted art installations bring Van Gogh and Monet's masterpieces to life, and synchronised, stunning visual displays envelope you in the aural pleasure of Mozart and Beethoven.

The Art & Symphony experience, offers a unique blend of classical art and music in a fully immersive, multisensory environment will allow you to discover the stories behind the masterpieces and gain a deeper appreciation for the timeless works.

The exhibition offers a unique blend of classical art and music in a fully immersive, multisensory environment. — Picture from FrameMotion

Imagine engaging in virtual reality dialogues with legendary artists and musicians, exploring their creative inspirations and the stories behind their works, bridging the gap between historical periods and contemporary audiences.

Building on the success of the Van Gogh Alive & The Greatest Artist exhibition in 2022, FrameMotion presents its latest showcase with an awe-inspiring and enchanting experience not to be missed, running from September 7 to November 7 at the third floor of Fahrenheit KL.

In a statement, FrameMotion founder Jeand Pua said that the goal of the exhibition is to evoke deep emotions through the powerful mediums of music and art, touching the hearts and lives of visitors.

“By showcasing how artists and musicians from different eras dedicated their lives to their passions, we hope to inspire the pursuit of what we love and bring beauty and light into the lives of others.

“You will see artists and musicians from different times burning with passion, dedicating their lives to what they love, inspiring us never to give up on our passions, illuminating others, and moving the world with beauty.”

Feel the music of Mozart comes to life with synchronised visuals accompany the musical masterpieces. — Picture from FrameMotion

Tickets through Klook are available for RM69 (for Malaysians), RM88 (for non-Malaysians) while entrance is free for children aged three and below.

For more details about the exhibition and ticketing, contact +6011-5657-7338 or email [email protected].