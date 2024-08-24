PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Imagine watching your favourite movie, while sitting in front of a hotpot of flavourful broth, complemented with meat and vegetables, a steaming bowl of rice and more.

Well, imagine no more.

One cinema will soon offer the unusual dining arrangement.

Dadi Cinema in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur teased the unusual choice of dining menu as part of your cinematic experience.

While no other details were offered, the cinema teased ‘the first ever hotpot cinema is coming soon to Dadi Cinemas Pavilion KL’ on its Facebook and Instagram account

How do you focus on your movie with a delicious full meal in front of you is a legitimate concern. — Facebook/dadicinema

In another Instagram post, Hong Kong actors Bosco Wong and Carlos Chan who are in Kuala Lumpur to promote their new action movie, The Unwavering Brotherhood were seen surprised and amused at the arrangement.

Comments on Facebook varied in response to the coming offering, with some less than keen on the idea.

Alkaf Yaacob said, “Seems inconvenient. If hotpots are served at the cinema, it will be hard to focus on watching the film. There would be too much concentration on eating the food.Popcorn is the perfect food, when watching movies!” while Rene Goh remarked, “Yikes.. cinema should be peace and quiet to watch movies”.

Nurul Afifa pointed out that, “Kakak abang cleaner would be so furious” while Fen Fang Lem had other concerns saying, “How long we need to finish the hotpot ??? Some movie 1 hour plus only.”

Most however were intrigued by the idea with Vionn Ng asking, “How much is the price per ticket?” while Paula Cleary said, “Wow so fancy restaurant place I never see like that”.