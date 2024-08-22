KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Prince Court Medical Centre has launched its first fleet of electric motorcycle ambulances which will join its current fleet of First Responder Service. This is made possible in collaboration with First Ambulance, and the hospital says it is part of its commitment to delivering faster, life-saving medical assistance and enhancing emergency care.

Prince Court aims to use these electric two-wheelers to improve response time in traffic-congested areas. The electric motorcycle ambulance plays an important role in providing immediate medical attention during an emergency before a conventional ambulance arrives to transport the patient to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

These electric motorcycles are equipped with essential medical supplies which will enable paramedics to stabilise patients and provide vital interventions quickly which can be crucial in life-threatening situations.

As part of its dedication to the 6community well-being, the hospital is offering free ambulance services within a 10km radius of its location in Kuala Lumpur.

During the launch, Prince Court Medical Centre CEO Dr Shuba Srinivasan said, “At Prince Court, our commitment to patient care and emergency response drives us to continuously set new standards. The launch of our electric motorcycle ambulance represents a significant step forward in delivering faster, more efficient medical assistance.”

She added, “With this initiative, Prince Court is at the forefront of emergency medical response, reinforcing our dedication as a responsible healthcare provider to enhancing the lives of the communities we serve.”

Meanwhile, First Ambulance Managing Director Steven Penafort said, “We are honoured to partner with Prince Court to launch the electric motorcycle ambulance as part of our emergency response. This innovative approach will help our paramedics reach patients quicker and provide essential interventions more effectively. We are proud to support Prince Court in enhancing patient care.”

From the looks of it, Prince Court is utilising SuperSoco CPX-A electric bikes. These bikes offer 4kW of power and 171Nm of peak torque, along with a rated max speed of 90km/h. The electric bike offers up to 140km of range with two swappable 60V45A batteries and charging them takes an estimated time of 3.5 hours. — SOYACINCAU