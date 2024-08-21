PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 – As announced, Japan’s Nintendo is set to unveil its first museum on October 2, in Uji, Kyoto.

The museum promises an array of exciting exhibits that blend gaming history with interactive fun.

Visitors will be thrilled to play a vintage interactive shoot-em-up game featuring beloved Super Mario characters.

They can explore displays of Nintendo’s earliest consoles and engage with a giant two-player controller.

The museum also offers unique experiences such as the ultra machine SP, a batting cage where you can hit pitched balls, and the love tester SP, where two people join hands to measure their “Love Level” through fun tests.

Adding a cultural twist, there’s also a special exhibit showcasing ancient Japanese poems.

For a delicious break, visitors can enjoy the Nintendo Museum café, where you can customise your burger from over 270,000 combinations, and select from a range of special drinks and sides.

For those eager to experience this historic attraction, securing tickets is crucial.

However, the process isn’t as straightforward as buying a ticket on the spot.

Here’s a guide from Malay Mail to help Malaysian travellers navigate each step and ensure you don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity.

Applying for the ticket drawing

To visit the Nintendo Museum, you’ll need to enter a lottery-style drawing.

A free Nintendo account is required to enter the drawing and purchase tickets if selected.

If you don’t have an account, you can easily create one on the Nintendo website.

The website is now accepting drawing entries for October and November tickets, so you can start applying right away.

Checking the drawing results

After the entry period ends, the drawing will determine the winners.

Results will be sent to the email address linked to your Nintendo account, so check your inbox regularly.

You can also log in to the ticketing website to view the results.

Paying for your tickets

If you’re selected, you’ll need to act quickly.

You have until 23:59 on the 7th of the month following your application to pay for your tickets.

Payments are accepted only by credit card.

Make sure to complete your payment by the deadline to avoid automatic cancellation of your tickets.

Issuing your QR code

From 2pm on the day before you visit the Nintendo Museum, it’s time to secure your tickets.

Head to the ticketing website and click on “Issue QR Code” under the “Review Tickets” section.

You’ll get an email when the QR code is ready, so keep an eye on your inbox.

Once the QR code is issued, and locked in, no cancellations are allowed.

If you’re visiting with a group, you have a couple of options.

You can assign each ticket to your friends or family members using the “Assign Ticket” feature, but they’ll need their own Nintendo account to accept it.

If that sounds like too much hassle, simply keep all the tickets under your name and use your QR code to get everyone into the museum together.

Visitors can explore displays of Nintendo’s earliest consoles. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo Museum

Entering the museum and undergoing a security check

As you approach the entrance of the Nintendo Museum, be ready to present your QR code along with a valid ID.

For non-Japanese visitors, a passport is the only accepted form of identification, so make sure you have it with you.

If your identity can’t be verified, entry may be denied.

After scanning your QR code at the gate, you’ll receive a temporary ticket don’t forget to exchange it for your play ticket before heading inside.

Before entering the Nintendo Museum, you’ll need to pass a security check. Please don’t bring the following items:

Selfie sticks, tripods, or monopods

Dangerous objects

Drones or radio-controlled devices

Outside food

Cans or glass bottles (plastic are allowed)

Oversized baggage

What about the craft and play workshop? Do I need to make a reservation?

Yes, to join the craft and play workshop, you need to make a same-day reservation and pay a separate fee.

Reservations are first-come, first-served for workshops within three hours of entry.

Book at the info counter on the 1st floor of exhibition building 1 or at the desk on the 2nd floor of building 3.

Reservations are open from 10:30 to 16:30, so book early as slots fill up quickly.

Payment can be made by cash, credit card, e-money, or QR codes.

No cancellations are allowed.

Arrive 10 minutes before the workshop starts.

Each visitor can join only one workshop, and availability is limited.

Additional opportunity: First-come, first-served ticket sales

Even if you aren’t selected in the drawing, all hope is not lost. If any tickets become available due to cancellations, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

These opportunities will be announced on the Nintendo Museum website, and tickets for time slots up to two months in advance may be released.

For more information, you can visit the Nintendo Museum website: https://museum.nintendo.com/en/index.html