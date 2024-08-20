PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — Is there any Harry Potter fan who hasn't dreamed of boarding the Hogwarts Express and discovering first-hand the wizarding world? Fans of JK Rowling's saga will have the chance to do just that, thanks to a series of immersive events taking place around the world between now and the start of the new school year. Grab your wands!

It's almost time to head back to school, even for wizards, and fans of the Harry Potter saga are getting ready to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day on September 1, as they do every year. The event is eagerly awaited by apprentice wizards the world over. This year, the official festivities can be followed on the official “Harry Potter” YouTube channel.

In Europe, special events will be held in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. In France, an event focused around Quidditch, the wizarding sport in the Harry Potter world, will be held in Lyon on August 31. In Germany, a celebration will be held in Hamburg on September 1. In Italy, a special countdown and other surprises await fans in Rome on the same day at the Galleria Alberto Sordi. In Spain, a special event will take place in Madrid from August 30 to September 1, in an as yet unknown location. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery is discouraging fans from going to London's King's Cross station, where they like to gather in front of the 9 ¾ track sign, as in the book. Last year, thousands of them descended upon the station, disrupting train traffic.

In Asia, fans can head to Changsha in China for a Back to Hogwarts celebration from August 30 to September 1, with a variety of activities and various merchandising stands. In Macau, fans can celebrate the event at the Harry Potter exhibition, while in Japan, a special countdown will take place on platform 9 ¾ of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, on September 1, until 11am, the departure time of the Hogwarts Express train.

In New York, fans will be able to visit Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal from August 30 to September 1, where a special Back to Hogwarts pop-up will be set up, featuring various themed activities such as an interactive experience called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion. Free tickets are already available on the official website .

Back on the big screen

On September 1, the official Harry Potter YouTube channel will be broadcasting a special program (10:30 BST / 05:30 ET) to showcase upcoming releases from Warner Bros. Games, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks and publishers Scholastic, Pottermore and Bloomsbury. In addition, to celebrate the return to Hogwarts, all eight films in the Harry Potter saga will once again be shown in cinemas worldwide for a limited time.

Fans can also have fun with two new Harry Potter-inspired Snapchat filters and see the Hogwarts Express projected against five iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and Grand Central Terminal, from August 26 to September 9. — ETX