PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — The refusal of a woman in China to part with her luxury designer during take-off, ended up with her being escorted off the plane to a round of applause from fellow passengers.

The incident happened on August 10 aboard a China Express Airlines flight from Chongqing to Hebei province.

As the plane prepared for takeoff, the woman, seated in economy class which cost her 800 yuan (RM495), clung to her US$3,000 (RM13,300) Louis Vuitton, refusing to stow it under the seat in front of her as required.

The flight, which had already begun to depart, was forced to return to the gate to resolve the standoff.

A video of the incident taken by another passengers quickly went viral on Douyin, racking up four million views.

The exchange eventually escalated to police intervention and the woman's removal from the plane.

China Express Airlines has remained mum on the incident with mixed reactions on social media.

Some lambasted the passenger for her stubbornness, while others said the cabin crew could have handled the situation better and offered to take the woman's prized possession into their care.