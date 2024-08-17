PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — In celebration of her win in Paris 2024 Olympics, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif decided to let her hair down, and delivered a knockout with a stunning makeover.

The Instagram account of an Algerian beauty establishment, Beauty Code, uploaded a short clip two days ago showing the Olympian with her gloves and her hair swept to the back before a more flowery and feminine switcheroo — complemented with the perfect accessory in her gold medal.

Liked over 920,000 times, the comments section was flooded with positive comments and praise.

Khelif recently filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling among others behind a “misogynist, racist and sexist” campaign which had called her a “man”.

Khelif had won the women’s 66kg final against China’s Yang Liu in a unanimous points decision, having been the focus of intense scrutiny in the French capital.

Algerian Olympic boxing gold medallist Imane Khelif is greeted by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Palais d'El Mouradia in Algiers on August 15, 2024. — AFP pic

Together with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who won the 57kg women’s final on Saturday, Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after they failed gender eligibility testing.

However they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.