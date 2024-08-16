KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The 2025 Proton X70 is now officially available in the market. The 2025 model is essentially the SUV’s first major facelift since the original X70 made its debut back in 2018.

The newly facelifted X70 SUV from Proton can be obtained in four options:

2025 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Standard: RM98,800

2025 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Executive: RM110,800

2025 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Premium: RM123,800

2025 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Premium X: RM126,800

The 2025 X70 is with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and 6 free sessions with free labour for service. In addition to that, owners also receive free in-car data with 1GB quota per month for 5 years.

One of the differences between the 2025 Proton X70 and its predecessor is that the trim options have been reduced to 4 instead of the previous 6 options. This is because Proton has removed the 1.5 Executive AWD and 1.8 Premium AWD options for the 2025 model.

As for the vehicle itself, Proton has implemented significant aesthetic changes to its exterior and interior. For one, the front grille of the 2025 X70 now features the songket-inspired Infinite Weave design similar to the Proton X90 and Proton S70.

In addition to that, the SUV also received slimmer full-LED headlamps alongside a new front bumper and hood. There is also a new rear bumper although the taillights were left untouched.

Proton has also added a new colour option called Marine Blue which joined previous options that include Ruby Red, Snow White, Armour Silver, and Jet Grey. Furthermore, the wheels on the 2025 X70 also feature new designs.

On the tech side of things, the 2025 X70 is the first Proton model that can support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AACP) wirelessly although Proton said that this support will only be delivered post-launch through OTA update “very soon”. It also has a new floating-style 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by a dual quad-core processing unit, 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Users can also utilise the Proton Link mobile app to remotely start the SUV’s engine, adjust climate settings, and unlock the doors via the Proton Link mobile app. For the Premium and Premium X variants, they also feature Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous driving features.

Both of these variants have also been fitted with customisable 72-colour rhythmic ambient light on the dashboard’s passenger side. Not to forget, they also come with Nappa leather seats in a Stone Grey colourway. — SoyaCincau