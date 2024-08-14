KOTA KINABALU, Aug 14 — In a savvy marketing move, Maybank is capitalising on a recent viral trend among Chinese tourists in Sabah, who have been flocking to the Maybank branch on Jalan Pantai in Kota Kinabalu to snap photos in front of the iconic bright yellow signboard.

The photos, which have become a sensation on China’s popular social media app Xiaohongshu, feature tourists posing in front of the former bank branch, sparking curiosity and speculation about why this particular spot has gained such attention.

The answer, as discovered by Kota Kinabalu MP Datuk Chan Foong Hin, is simply the signboard’s eye-catching colour and its prime location at a busy intersection.

Recognising the unexpected attention, Maybank has turned the phenomenon to its advantage by promoting their latest travel deals on social media.

In a recent Facebook post, the bank announced: “Our Gaya Street branch is turning heads, and so are our travel deals!. We’re thrilled to be the first bank in Malaysia to offer great savings with TreatsPoints redemption for hotel bookings, in partnership with Agoda. Plus, enjoy up to 14% OFF Agoda hotel stays with selected #MaybankCards. Let Maybank take you to Sabah or anywhere you want, really!”

The campaign highlights Maybank’s partnership with Agoda, offering customers the opportunity to redeem TreatsPoints for hotel bookings, along with additional discounts of up to 14 per cent on selected hotel stays when using Maybank cards.

The bank is clearly aiming to capture the interest of the tourists who have been inadvertently promoting the Maybank brand through their viral posts.

The viral trend has not only boosted the visibility of the Gaya Street area but has also provided an unexpected platform for Maybank to connect with potential travellers, reinforcing the city’s appeal as a top tourist destination.