SEOUL, Aug 14 — Lee Dong Wook has opened up about his dating life in a surprising revelation that has left many of his fans disappointed.

Appearing on Yoo Jae Suk’s popular YouTube show, Pinggyego, the actor confessed that he no longer feels capable of dating, Koreaboo reported yesterday.

According to the report Lee, who has been a frequent guest on the show, candidly shared the challenges he faces when it comes to romance.

“I don’t think I can date anymore. I’m so lazy. To date, you have to become friends with someone. I don’t remember how to do that anymore, it’s been so long,” he was quoted saying.

When asked if he still had the desire to date, Lee Dong Wook confirmed that he did, but reiterated that his lack of motivation was the biggest obstacle.

“I do want to date, but I’m lazy,” he stated bluntly.

The actor’s admission has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans expressing their disappointment while others empathise with his feelings.