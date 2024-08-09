KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Proton has recently opened the order books for the 2025 Proton X70 SUV.

However, the launch date for the newly refreshed model was only revealed today after the national automaker published a countdown teaser on its social media channels.

What’s different about the 2025 Proton X70?

For starters, the 2025 X70 will be available in 4 variants instead of 6 as per its predecessor. This is because Proton has removed the 1.5 Executive AWD and 1.8 Premium AWD options for the 2025 model.

One of the major changes that the 2025 X70 has brought to the table is aesthetic changes to its exterior and interior. The front grille of the facelift model has the songket-inspired Infinite Weave design similar to the Proton X90 and Proton S70.

Aside from that, the SUV has also received a slimmer full-LED headlamps alongside new front bumper and hood. As for its rear area, there is also a new bumper but the SUV’s taillights were left untouched.

In addition to that, Proton has also added a new colour called Marine Blue to the existing X70’s colour line-up which includes Ruby Red, Snow White, Armour Silver, and Jet Grey. Not to forget, Proton has also provided new designs for the wheels on the facelift model.

When it comes to tech-related features, the 2025 X70 is the first Proton model that can support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AACP). It has also been equipped with a new floating-style 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen which is powered by a dual quad-core processing unit, 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The 2025 model allows users to remotely start the SUV’s engine, adjust air-conditioning settings, and unlock the doors via the Proton Link mobile app. For the Premium and Premium X variants, they also feature Advanced

Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous driving features.

Another new feature that is also exclusive to both variants is the customisable 72-colour rhythmic ambient light located on the passenger side of the dashboard. They also feature Nappa leather seats in Stone Grey.

Pricing is the only missing piece in the puzzle

In general, the only major detail about the 2025 X70 that is still unknown is its pricing. Even during the media preview event, the automaker informed us that the pricing is something that the company will only announce at the launch event.

Nevertheless, here is the pricing for the previous generation X70: 1.5 TGDi Standard 2WD: RM98,800 1.5 TGDi Executive 2WD: RM110,800 1.5 TGDi Executive AWD: RM116,800 1.5 TGDi Premium 2WD: RM123,800 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD: RM126,800 1.8 TGDi Premium 2WD: RM128,800

You can already book the new 2025 X70 at any Proton 3S and 4S Centres nationwide with a booking fee of RM500. Alternatively, you also can register your interest on Proton’s official website. — SOYACINCAU