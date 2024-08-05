PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — A six-year-old girl’s dream trip to Disneyland Paris was thrown into jeopardy after her passport application was rejected due to a trademark issue involving her name, Khaleesi.

The UK Home Office initially claimed that the name, bestowed to Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen meaning queen, in the hit show Game of Thrones, was trademarked by Warner Brothers.

Khaleesi Holloway's mother, Lucy, 39, from Swindon, Wiltshire in England, was forced to put the £2,000 (RM11,200) holiday she had saved up for on hold, after being informed she needed to seek the consent of the American film and entertainment studio to use it.

The character of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones was bestowed the title of ‘Khaleesi ’ meaning queen. - Picture courtesy of HBO

After posting her story online and gaining traction online, the Passport Office has since apologised to to Lucy and confirmed that the application was being processed, reported BBC

A Home Office spokesperson was quoted saying, “We can confirm the application is being processed and apologise to the family for the delay.”

Official explained there had been a misunderstanding and the guidance staff had originally given applies only to people changing their names.

In the meantime, both Lucy and Khaleesi are still hoping they can make it to Disneyland Paris in the near future.