GEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — A minute change can set off a chain reaction leading to significant changes in the world, otherwise known as The Butterfly Effect.

This kickstarts the narrative on the ripple effects of human interventions on the natural world, as showcased by the geode-like sculptures by ceramic storyteller James Seet at his “Echoes of Eden” exhibition which opened yesterday.

The contemporary artist sculpted clay into unassuming-looking spherical rocks, much like the geodes they resemble, only to reveal intricate tiny shapes within.

James Seet showing the inside of ‘The Helmeted Hornbill’ sculpture. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“I am using the concept of ‘ada udang di sebalik batu’ where the exterior resembles geodes but inside, instead of quartz crystals, are the ISSUES,” Seet said in an interview recently.

“I wanted this feeling of claustrophobia and trypophobia to affect people when they look inside through the mirror, I want them to be uncomfortable and trigger these feelings within them when looking at the ISSUES.

“If I can impress and inspire change in one person through these works, it is good enough,” he added.

The exhibition is Seet's first solo show in Penang. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The first sculpture, The Butterfly Effect, contained butterfly-shaped ISSUES that detach and vanish near the front of the geode.

Seet said that piece was to serve as a reminder that even the smallest of our deeds can set in motion a chain of events that ripple through our world.

Starting with a strong message, he moves on to his commentary on plastic pollution with the piece titled Plastic City represented by tiny detergent bottles within the sphere and this is followed by Fading Forest that looked like a tree on the exterior with rows of tree stumps within.

“Through Fading Forest, I hope to highlight the urgent need to protect our forests,” Seet explained.

“Deforestation does not only affect animals, it affects humans too, such as the Temiar orang asli, they are losing their homes due to deforestation so I created a sculpture to highlight the urgent need for a holistic approach that prioritises the welfare of the indigenous people,” he said.

The mirror below each sculpture allows you a look at the issue Seet wants to highlight... in this case, shark finning. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He said deforestation may seem like a big problem that the average man on the street cannot solve but each individual can help when it comes to stray cats and dogs.

The final two sculptures exhibited feature these former pets that were abandoned and left to fend for themselves on the streets.

“Echoes of Eden” is an extension of Seet's ISSUES series previously showcased in Kuala Lumpur.

Seet has always been supportive of conservation works by the Malayan Nature Society (MNS) which he was a member of during his school days so 10 per cent of the artwork sales will be donated to the Penang branch of MNS.

Pangolins are spotlighted in this sculpture. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

“MNS will also be conducting a public talk on endangered birds in Malaysia to raise awareness in this exhibition,” he said.

The exhibition, at O Sculpture in Hin Bus Depot, is Seet's first solo show in Penang.

Even before the exhibition was launched in Penang, Seet said four of the works were already sold to a collector in Kuala Lumpur.

Three of his artworks from the “Echoes of Eden” series will also be exhibited at the Korea Ceramic Biennale in September.

The exhibition, open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, is from August 3 to September 1.

