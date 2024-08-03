SEOUL, Aug 4 — When a pet dies, their humans find themselves faced with questions about the remains of their little companion. In most countries, including South Korea, there are strict rules governing the burial of pets. But many South Koreans don’t respect these rules and local authorities are becoming increasingly concerned about that.

At a time when the birth rate is falling in the country, South Koreans are experimenting with another kind of parenthood by taking on pets.

By 2022, 25 per cent of Koreans had one or more pets, according to the Korea Times, citing figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. These dogs, cats and other animals have become so important in the lives of South Koreans that they’re often seen being taken on rides in a stroller or even on trips.

When these four-legged companions die, many pet parents want to give them a funeral. However, this practice is strictly regulated by law. Owners are not allowed to keep their pet’s remains. They must entrust it to a veterinarian for cremation, or use a pet crematorium, according to the Korea Times.

South Korean “pet parents” can also put the body of their dog or cat in a plastic bag and throw it in the garbage, but few choose this option.

But despite what the law says, many South Koreans choose to bury their pets.

The Korea Consumer Agency conducted a survey on the subject in 2023, and found that 40 per cent of owners bury their pet’s body, as they would with a human loved one. However, it is strictly forbidden to do so oneself or to bury the remains of a dog, cat or hamster in a green space. Offenders are liable to a fine of one million won (approx. RM3,300).

South Koreans often go the route of burying their pets themselves for lack of alternatives. There are only 75 pet crematoria in the country and none in Seoul. They are generally located in remote areas, which discourages bereaved pet parents from going there.

“Residents don’t want these facilities in their neighbourhoods, worrying that their property prices may fall,” Lee Jin-hong, a professor at Konkuk University, tells the Korea Times.

There are calls in South Korea for the government to change the legal status of animals, so that they are no longer considered objects. Animal rights activists believe that if animals were considered sentient living beings, the authorities would be more inclined to open more animal crematoria. And thus, help owners cope better with the death of their furry friend. — ETX Studio